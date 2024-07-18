The family of the Spanish national thanked those who helped look for Seth after he was reported missing on Saturday, February 24, from his home in the Clifton area.

A ceremony will take place in Santa Cruz on Friday remembering the 31-year-old.

"Seth will never leave, he will always live in our memories,” a family spokesperson said.

North Yorkshire Police said Seth’s body was found in the Ouse near Landing Lane at just after 3.15pm on Sunday, June 16.

The force previously said the search was focusing on the River Ouse after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings at 4.30pm on Saturday, February 24.

As The Press reported, an inquest opened into Seth’s death earlier this month.

Coroner Jon Heath told the hearing that the cause of death was unascertained, meaning it was still unknown.

He adjourned the hearing to a later date.

Seth’s family previously said his death leaves an “immense void that can never be filled”.

They described him as “more than a son, brother and friend”.

“He was a light in our lives, someone who touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him,” they wrote in a statement on social media after Seth’s body was found.

The statement added: “Words cannot express the pain and sadness we feel right now.”