There has been a crash on a major road near York.
The crash on the A64 at Stockton on The Forest was first reported at 8.08am today (July 18).
Traffic on the eastbound carriageway is said to be backed up to the Hopgrove Roundabout - at York Outer Ring Road.
The road is said to be partially blocked, and one car has left the carriageway.
More to follow.
