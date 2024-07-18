The county’s fire and rescue service say they were called out shortly after 5.30pm last night (July 17) after reports of a plane crash in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Tadcaster.

A service spokesman said: “The incident involved a two seater aircraft that had missed the runway and crashed into trees.

“All occupants were out on arrival of crews and sustained minor injuries only. Paramedics were on scene. Crews from Selby and Tadcaster used small tools to disconnect the battery of the plane. No further action was required.”