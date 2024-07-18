EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a plane crash in North Yorkshire.
The county’s fire and rescue service say they were called out shortly after 5.30pm last night (July 17) after reports of a plane crash in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Tadcaster.
A service spokesman said: “The incident involved a two seater aircraft that had missed the runway and crashed into trees.
“All occupants were out on arrival of crews and sustained minor injuries only. Paramedics were on scene. Crews from Selby and Tadcaster used small tools to disconnect the battery of the plane. No further action was required.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article