James Hugh Fraser Fleming, 31, of Moorhouse Avenue, in Wakefield was sentenced at York Crown Court on Wednesday (July 17).

He had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Scarborough between August 14 last year and January 7 this year.

He was arrested and bailed for that offence on August 27 last year.

Fleming was again arrested on January 6 for possession with intent to supply cocaine to which he also admitted.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Fleming denied being involved in dealing drugs.

However, through the analysis of phone data, they uncovered evidence linking him to the offences which led to him to being charged.

Detective Constable Darrel Temple, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “Fleming is a menace to society who doesn’t care about the harm he causes to individuals and the wider community.

“He preyed on vulnerable drug users in the Scarborough area with the sole aim of making a profit out of this dangerous and addictive Class A drug.

“He is now facing up to the consequences of his criminal actions. We will not allow people like him to operate in our town.”

This successful investigation was supported by Project Alliance which brings together the police, our local councils, fire service, community safety partnerships, health bodies, Revenue and Customs and other important partners and agencies, who share information, intelligence and expertise to help tackle serious organised crime in North Yorkshire.

Reporting information about drug-related crime

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-