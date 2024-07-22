In order to say cheers to the incredible local businesses we have in York and North Yorkshire, The Press has launched a new competition which will crown the area’s 'Best Pub 2024'.

Earlier this month, Press readers have been nominating their favourite pubs via an online voting platform, with nominations closing on Sunday, July 14.

Readers will now be able to vote for their local by picking up copies of the The Press between July 22 and August 3, with the winner set to be announced in the week commencing August 5.

Each newspaper in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why they deserve to be voted number one in York. In no particular order, the top 10 (as voted for by you) are:

1. The Blue Bell (53 Fossgate, York, YO1 9TF)

2. The Lord Nelson (9 Main Street, Nether Poppleton, York, YO26 6HS)

3. Three Legged Mare (15 High Petergate, York, YO1 7EN)

4. The Waggon & Horses (19 Lawrence Street, York, YO10 3BP)

5. Ye Old Starre Inne (40 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS)

6. The Black Swan (23 Peasholme Green, York, YO1 7PR)

7. Duke of York (3-4 King’s Square, York, YO1 8BH)

8. The Fox (168 Holgate Road, Holgate, York, YO24 1DQ)

9. The Golden Slipper (20 Goodramgate, York, YO1 7LG)

10. House of the Trembling Madness (48 Stonegate, York, YO1 8AS)

Speaking after the online nominations for The Press ‘Best Pub’ opened, Nigel Burton, regional editor for Newsquest North, highlighted the importance of recognising local pubs.

He said: "York is a city renowned for its pubs – something that makes picking a favourite that much harder! That’s why The Press is delighted to launch this competition so we can recognise the best of the best.

"We’ll be bringing you updates on the pubs in our competition, so keep an eye out and see if your local is featured."