Both North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Police force were at the crash on the A19 at Shipton by Beningbrough, at around 10.33am today (July 17).

The fire service said they "came across" the two car crash, both cars contained one woman.

"Both casualties were treated by paramedics at the scene with one of them being transported to hospital," the fire crews added.

They said that they then remained on the scene with the police to help with traffic management.