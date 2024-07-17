Located in Scarborough, the "world famous" fish bar is less than a minute's walk away from the seafront – can you guess which fish and chip shop it is?

The Times said about its new chippy list: “Our annual best beaches special is the result of a 5,583-mile drive around the UK.

“Hundreds of beaches are examined to find what we deem the best in the country. It’s hungry work, and on the coast the only fuel is fish and chips.”

It added: “In these superior chippies, a fish supper often comes with various regional accompaniments: the black pudding fritter, the deep-fried oyster, the battered haggis, and the poor man’s caviar — aka deep-fried cod roe.

“There’s clearly more to a fish supper than cod and chips, and the following is our selection of the best places to tuck in.”

The Times commented: “No other chippy on the best beaches tour beat this.

“It seems the love is reciprocated by the Tunny Club’s owners, whose walls display framed photos of John Wayne, David Niven, Errol Flynn — celebrities who came to Scarbados for the tuna fishing in the area’s heyday — as well as The Times and The Sunday Times’s very own Chris Haslam.

“The fish and chips are cooked to order here, which accounts for the fact they taste so fresh and consistently fabulous.

“You can dine at wooden benches in the historic, low-ceilinged fish bar, outside in the patio, or take your fish supper down to the seafront under a minute’s walk away.”

On Tripadvisor, customers who have visited The Tunny Club seem to agree it’s one of the best fish and chip shops and have given it a 4/5 rating from 422 reviews.

This person posted: “The best fish and chips for a long time, delivered piping hot and quickly despite a packed restaurant. Definitely worth a visit.”

Another shared: “Been to this almost hidden gem a few times now when visiting Scarborough.

“Same amazing staff serving today. Very friendly and so helpful. Gluten free fish and chips available too!!

“We’ll definitely be back again when we are in the area.”

The Tunny Club is located at No1 Sandgate, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 1PE.