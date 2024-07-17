Four former exchange boxes in Stonebow have been brightly decorated in patterns mimicking stain glass windows.

Press readers and members of our Camera Club have been sharing photos of the colourful work, which The Press understands is a project from York BID and artist HazardOne.

The project, titled Outside The Box, was announced at York BID's annual review last week and listed as one of its projects for the year.

Under the heading Animating The City, York BID said the project looked to transform ten exchange boxes on Stonebow "from over-looked street infrastructure to eye-catching works, celebrating the city's internationally significant stained-glass archives.

"This project, in partnership with York Explore, York Civic Trust, and York Glaziers Trust, hopes to create unexpected encounters with York's archives and high-quality art through utilising street furniture as a canvas.

The new-look exchange boxes in Stonebow. Photo by John Firth

"This project is funded through an engagement grant from The National Archives."

York BID - the city's Business Improvement District - works on behalf of local businesses to deliver key investments and economic growth for York city centre. It is the latest street-art project by the organisation; others have included the murals on Foss Walk, York Barbican, and St Mary’s Square.

