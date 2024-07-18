Ousewem is a partnership project focused on implementing nature-based solutions and natural flood management across North Yorkshire’s Swale, Ure, Nidd, and Ouse (SUNO) catchments.

The project is led by City of York Council and funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) as part of a £200m flood and coastal innovation programme managed by the Environment Agency.

The programme will drive innovation in flood and coastal resilience and adaptation to a changing climate.

The project kicked off at Smaden Head Farm, in the Skell Valley near Ripon.

A spokesperson for City of York Council said: “Developed and delivered by Yorkshire Dales Rivers Trust and Natural England, the National Trust and Nidderdale National Landscape, the project will improve flood resilience by slowing the flow of water from Smaden Head Dike into the River Skell.

“It involves installing hedgerows, leaky barriers, and woodland.

“These interventions will reduce flood risk to downstream communities.

“They will also reduce erosion and sediment input into the watercourse, provide new habitats for wildlife, and store carbon.”

Victoria Murray, innovative flood resilience project manager at City of York Council said: “We are delighted to see our first Ousewem project come to life.

“This marks a significant step in our journey to manage flood risk through sustainable, nature-based solutions.

“The collaboration and support from Smaden Head and partners has been incredible.”

The interventions funded by Ousewem include leaky wooden barriers along the watercourse, and new hedgerows to connect existing habitats and intercept surface water flow pathways.

Nidderdale National Landscapes has created the woodland design and arranged for 1.9 hectares of new woodland, supported by funding via the Woodland Trust.

New fences and gates around the hedges and woodland allow the landowner to continue to manage their land and allow the new planting to get established and protect it from grazing.

The National Trust is also a key collaborator in this initiative, working towards aligning the project's goals with the Skell Valley Project’s objectives.

Gabby Crisp from the National Trust said: “The Skell Valley project aims to enhance biodiversity and reduce silt entering Fountains Abbey, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This partnership with Ousewem allows us to achieve these goals while supporting local farmers. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”