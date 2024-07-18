Those were the words of the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, as he led a blessing over the Heritage Quad at the Minster's Centre of Excellence on Wednesday, July 17.

The new Heritage Quad will provide a centre for apprentices to live and learn traditional heritage craft. From September, an intake of apprentice craftspeople will live in the quad as they begin their studies at York Minster.

Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster, Alex McCallion, who has overseen the full Centre of Excellence development, said: "This is built to the highest sustainable standards.

A render of how the finished Heritage Quad will look (Image: York Minster)

"This zinc roof will collect rain water to flush the toilet and water the gardens. The building is being built to incredibly high low energy standards so the solar panels will be providing electricity throughout the day - and the air source heat pumps will run under the floor to heat the building."

Alex added: "Today's an incredible milestone for us, the topping off ceremony is a traditional ceremony when the roof reaches its maximum height.

"To see the Dean bless this roof and reach that milestone has been a huge achievement because it's not been an easy journey.

"But we're nearly there, there's a light at the end of the tunnel, and in a couple of months time the place will be filled with the sound of stone masons working."

The view from the roof of the ongoing Heritage Quad development (Image: Harry Booth)

Also present at the ceremony was City of York Council's leader, Cllr Claire Douglas. She said: "It's absolutely fantastic to see a Centre of Excellence like this in an area of skill shortage such as heritage.

"We're going to see the next generation of stonemasons be trained here. It's a wonderful opportunity for young people to come here and learn that skill.

Speaking on the Quad itself, Cllr Douglas added: "This building adds to the estate and brings a modern aspect to it.

"The environmental sustainability of the building is just what York needs, and the Minster is really leading the way.

"We've got amazing heritage but we also need to make sure we're building for the future too and I think this sits tremendously well along such a historic site."