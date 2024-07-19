Andrew Gant, who is 58 and lives in Clifton Moor, appears in the famous York band's latest music video through his role as a dance teacher at Huntington Working Men’s Club.

Both Andy and his wife Nicola starred in the music video for Shed Seven’s Devil in Your Shoes (Liquid Gold Version), a single from their remastered album Liquid Gold where the group took on classics from their past and re-recorded them with a new and more 'grown-up' take.

Andy didn’t start dancing until his mid-30s when he began dance lessons after years of attending swing and big band gigs.

He said: “I’d always be left sat at the table whilst everyone was dancing. I didn’t mind but I thought wouldn’t it be nice to get up and dance myself.”

After years of competitions and helping out at classes in his spare time, Andy decided to step up and begin running his own dance classes weekly at the working men’s club.

Set pictures from the video of Devil in Your Shoes (Liquid Gold Version) (Image: Provided)

Through this he came onto the radar of Shed Seven guitarist Paul Banks and was asked to play the lead role in the band's latest video.

Whilst other female dancers were considered to play the partner, Andy’s real life wife Nicola was chosen.

Guitarist Paul Banks, who produced the video with his York-based film and animation company Digifish, said: “With Shed Seven's 30th anniversary year upon us, it's the perfect opportunity to take stock and reflect on our journey.

“It all began in the 1980s when I first met Rick shortly after he moved to Huntington. I remember bumping into him outside Huntington Men's Working Club when we were just 11 years old, demanding to know where he got his bike from! We quickly became best mates, and our shared love of music naturally led us to start a band.

“When it came to think about the video for 'Devil In Your Shoes' it just felt like the right time to return to our roots and film at Huntington Men's Working Club. The white Strat I'm playing in the video is the same as the first guitar my dad bought me, a mark of respect to him.

“The creative direction of the video was to evoke a sense of the end of the night—perhaps after a wedding party—with only the band and two dancers left in the club. The red balloons and dress subtly reference the devil line in the song's title. The video has a reflective, almost romantic tone, but by the end of the song, As lady walks away from the man, leaving him broken-hearted on the dancefloor.”

Andrew added: “They were a really nice set of lads, really friendly, not remotely stand off-ish. During the filming, they’d stop to ask if we needed a break or water or anything. Totally relaxed, friendly, and open. No silly questions.

“I’m so pleased for them that they’ve done something with the back catalogue so to revisit it and do it again, I think it’s absolutely brilliant.”

Shed Seven are set to play shows in Museum Gardens on July 19 and 20 and Huntington Working Men’s Club on December 21 and 22 of this year.