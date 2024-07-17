North Yorkshire Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested and taken to custody after a raid in Clifton. He was charged and appeared in court yesterday.

Sergeant Stuart Henderson said: “We are determined to pursue and disrupt those who commit crime in our city. I’m particularly grateful for the support of the local community, who have worked with us providing crucial information to support our investigation.”

The arrest is part of an ongoing police project called Clear, Hold, Build in Clifton aiming to tackle crime and anti-social behavior in partnership, and continue to change Clifton for the better.

Local people have been brought together under the community brand of “connecting Clifton” to make the area a more prosperous place to live, work and visit. This sees key partners such as North Yorkshire Police, City of York Council and Changing Lives working together with sports clubs, residents, and other members of the community. Children from Clifton Green Primary school designed a logo for the partnership.

Neighbourhood policing inspector Lee Pointon said: “The Clear Hold Build initiative aims to tackle everything from low-level incidents right up to serious and organised criminality. We’ve already had fantastic support from the local community, who have sent a strong message that there is no place for criminals here – and there will be no let-up in our efforts to support them.

“By working together to clear out the people that cause crime and misery, we can make Clifton a better place for everyone.”

Insp Lee Pointon