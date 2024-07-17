Heather Monaghan liked the sound of her grandson Jake’s art course at York College and University Centre so much that she decided to study the subject herself – even though she hadn’t taken up art as a hobby and was told it was one of her weakest subjects at school.

The former domestic science teacher said the course didn’t require any skills which gave her the confidence to give it a go.

Heather in action at York College where she studied art (Image: York College)

Heather added that she wasn’t concerned about “fitting into the group” but admitted: “I did buy a pair of jeans and some clothes that I thought might make me invisible.”

“I’ve been made to feel that my age really doesn’t matter,” she said. “There are mainly young people on the course but there are two or three in their 50s as well, and once we go through the door we’re all treated the same which is great.

Heather enrolled on the course after seeing how much fun her grandson was having on it (Image: York College)

“So many people, as they get older, give up on doing new things but studying at my age gives you a real focus and is much more important than any aches or pains you might be feeling.”

Heather, from Wass near Ampleforth, explained that the college’s access to higher education diploma allowed her to study different disciplines, including digital art, painting, drawing, textiles, book art, 3D and print making.

Some of Heather's artwork (Image: York College)

“At school, I was considered to be not very good at art,” she said. “I’d done a bit of stone carving since then but was always too busy for hobbies when I was working and had family commitments.”

Some of Heather’s most eye-catching pieces include her 3D dragon and the depiction of the chickens she keeps at home as Andy Warhol-style images.

Some of Heather's artwork (Image: York College)

'I feel I have got so much to learn'





She is now considering joining her fellow students who are embarking on university.

“I didn’t do a degree until I was in my 70s when I studied religion and theology at York St John but I quite like the idea now of doing another one,” Heather said. “There are fees to consider but this course is probably costing me the price of a good fortnight’s holiday and I’m getting two years, not two weeks.

Heather is now considering studying art at university (Image: York College)

“It’s also much more stimulating than being sat on a beach and, if I do decide I want to do another degree, I’d want it to be with York College because I feel I have got so much to learn and there is a breadth of opportunities here.”