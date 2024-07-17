North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to following an attempted burglary of a house near Marygate just outside the city centre.

A force spokesman said that on Wednesday, June 26 at about 4.30am two men attempted to break into a property in Hetherton Street.

They said: "They first attempted to gain entry to the house through a front window before then attempting to break into a locked alleyway.

"Fortunately no items were taken as they were disturbed in the process, but the property was damaged.

"If you have any information, or recognise either of the men pictured in the CCTV image, please email Kieron.Tufft@northyorkshire.police.uk as they may have information that could assist with our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Kieron Tufft.

"If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240112936 when passing on information."