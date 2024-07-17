North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Servcie say they got the call at 8.43am today (July 17) after reports of a fire in a flat in Mawdlin House in Burton Stone Lane in Clifton.

A service spokesman said: "The incident involved fire to food in an oven, which had burnt itself out on the arrival of crews.

"The fire caused smoke damage to the kitchen and crews naturally ventilated the property and fitted new smoke alarms."

Two engines with crews from York and Acomb and a turntable ladder attended. There are no reports of anyone being injured or any damage to other properties.