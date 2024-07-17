From supermarket giants like Asda and Tesco to hotel chain Premier Inn or pizza restaurant Purezza there are a range of places you can go throughout the summer holidays where the kids can eat for free (or £1).

To help you decide where to go these summer holidays, we have rounded up a full list of locations where kids eat for free or £1.

How to save money

Where kids can eat for free or £1 during summer holidays 2024

Asda

Kids under the age of 16 can claim a cafe meal deal at Asda for £1 during the summer holidays.

The ‘Kids Eat for £1’ meal deals run in more than 205 Asda Café’s across the UK all year round, not just during the school holidays.

Kids can choose from both hot and cold options including the likes of pasta and meatballs, chicken nuggets or sandwiches.

The menu also includes the likes of fruit and jelly pots.

Bella Italia

Kids eat for free at Bella Italia restaurants every Thursday and for £1 between 4-6pm Sunday to Wednesday.

"Kids can enjoy three delicious courses & a drink! Meals are suitable for 2-11 year olds," The Bella Italia website reads.

You can see the kid's menu via the Bella Italia website here.

Beefeater

You can claim two free breakfast meals for children under 16 at Beefeater for every adult breakfast purchased.

Like many of the other offers, this is available all year round, not just during the summer holidays.

Breakfast at Beefeater restaurants across the country is served between 6.30am and 10.30am during the week and and 7am until 11am on weekends.

BrewDog

BrewDog is giving away free kids menu meals these summer holidays when eating with an adult.

"From our awesome DIY pizzas, to cheese toasties, we've got a great choice of food for your children when you eat at BrewDog," their website reads.

To get a free kids meal all you have to do is pre-book and use three words - Kids eat free. It's that simple.

We're serving summer specials in our bars until the end of August. They're delicious.



This one (Hawaii 5-0 burger) has grilled pineapple in it. I'll let you express your opinions on whether pineapple has a place in a burger. But IMO, it's amazing pic.twitter.com/8vxyuZlTZC — BrewDog (@BrewDog) June 27, 2024

This offer will be available on the following dates:

Scotland - June 29 to August 18

England & Wales - July 26 to September 8

Brewers Fayre

Same as Beefeater you can claim two free breakfast meals for children under 16 at Brewers Fayre for every adult breakfast purchased.

Like many of the other offers, this is available all year round, not just during the summer holidays.

Breakfast at Brewers Fayre restaurants across the country is served between 6.30am and 10.30am during the week and and 7am until 11am on weekends.

Dobbie's Garden Centres

There are several free meal options for children these summer holidays at Dobbie's Garden Centres.

You can get a free children’s breakfast with any adult traditional or full breakfast.

Alternatively, if you are heading into the garden centre a little later on in the day you can get a free child’s hot meal or pick n mix lunch box with any adult main course.

This offer is available every day in Dobbie's restaurants across the UK and also includes a free child’s drink.

Dunelm – Pausa Cafe

You can get a free kids meal at Dunelm's Pausa Café any time, every day when you spend £4.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

"Enjoy unforgettable family days without breaking the bank" at Gordon Ramsay Restaurants these summer holidays.

Children under the age of eight eat free when a main course from the Ramsay Kids Menu is ordered.

You also have the option of adding a sweet treat for dessert for £3.50.

Holiday Inn

Not only can kids under the age of 12 eat free at Holiday Inn hotels, two children aged 17 and under can stay for free "when sharing a room with up to two adults".

To claim the free meal you simply have to order from the restaurant Kids’ Menu with at least one adult guest when staying at a Holiday Inn.

Hungry Horse

Every Monday selected kids meals at Hungry Horse are available for £1, or larger meals for £1.50 with every full paying adult.

IKEA

Kids can eat form as little as 95p at IKEA during the 2024 summer holidays.

They can enjoy Mac n Cheese, soft drink & a piece of fruit for 95p or any other Kids meal for £1.50.

The offer is available from 11am in IKEA restaurants across the UK (excluding Fridays).

Morrisons

Children under the age of 16 can claim a free kids meal at participating Morrisons cafes with any adult meal over £4.50 from The Breakfasts, The Classics or The Chippy.

This summer you can also claim a free bowl of cereal, thanks to a partnership between Morrisons and Kelloggs.

OK Diners

A child under 10 years old can eat free from the children’s menu when an adult purchases a main course from our a la carte menu.

This offer is available all day every day at all OK Diners (except those on the A1).

Premier Inn

Two children under the age of 16 eat breakfast for free when an adult buys a Premier Inn Breakfast or a Meal Deal during during the 2024 summer holidays.

Preto

You can download a voucher from the Preto website and show it to a member of staff to claim a free meal for your child.

The voucher is valid every weekday from 4pm.

The offer is open to children up to 10 years old and it is maximum of one child per one full paying adult.

Purezza

The Purezza website says: "Imagine you could get free Purezza pizzas for 10 years. Okay, sadly you can’t, but kids can!"

Children under the age of 10 get free pizza at Purezza.

Sizzling Pub and Grill

During the school holidays kids can eat at Sizzling Pub and Grills across the UK for just £1 from 12pm Monday to Friday.

TGI Fridays

"This summer, bring the kids to TGI Fridays for a fun and delicious family meal," TGI Fridays says.

During the holidays, kids eat free with any adult main meal when you download the TGI Fridays Stripes Rewards app.

Tesco

Kids can enjoy a free meal with any adult purchase in Tesco cafés across the UK when dining in.

You must be a Tesco Clubcard member to claim this deal.

Dates of when this deal will be available will vary from store to store depending on what region you are in, so be sure to check the Tesco website for more details.

The Real Greek

You can claim a free children's meal (for kids under the age of 12) for every £10 spent by an adult.

This deal is available every Sunday, and not just during the summer holidays.

Yo! Sushi

Yo! Sushi said: "Let us take the pressure off family weekday dinners and give the kids something to smile about this school holiday at YO!"

From the July 1 to August 30 kids eat free all day when dining with a full-paying adult (minimum £10 spend).