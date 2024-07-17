The new premises, which are situated at 1 Newgate, will enable more residents to access town council services face-to-face in an accessible building in the centre of Malton.

Malton’s civic office will act as a hub for reporting issues and concerns.

And it will also enable residents and visitors to visit and make full use of a whole range of council services and tourist information services Malton Town Councillors unanimously supported the new move and all agreed it was essential to bring a new lease of life to the town, provide a convenient access to services that people depend on, and based on the principle that, market town occupants and those in the surrounding countryside should have a say in the future of their market towns.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Lindsay Burr said the provision of an accessible civic office in the centre of a market town will provide access to essential services and improve the diversity and vitality of the town’s economy.

Cllr Burr said “It is with great delight I can confirm this new building will be at the heart of our community, for the community.

“I have been able to oversee see the acquisition and refurbishment from start to finish of this project.

“Considering it has only taken two months to complete, it is a truly remarkable achievement,” she explained.

“It’s a testimony to our dedicated clerk and deputy, with the backing of all town councillors.

“I do hope all Maltonians feel this is a greatly needed easy access building, based around residents and genuinely focused on residents,” Cllr Burr added.

Malton’s new civic building will provide an new opportunity for a multi-agency drop in venue, increased joint working with other agencies and the availability of a shared office space for key stake holders in the town.

The new Malton Town Council telephone number is 01653 531876 and the office is open Monday – Thursday 9am-4pm (where possible).