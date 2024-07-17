York has early balloon form, with the first recorded successful ascent from near the Minster in August 1786, a mere three years after the French Montgolfier brothers altered the course of history with their first piloted ascent by humans.

I assume that the pair of balloons pictured over the city centre are two of the three that descended in suburbia on Monday near Joseph Rowntree School, Heworth Cricket Club and a field of ‘somewhat taken aback’ horses in Badger Hill.

Nevertheless, a most uplifting experience.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York

Football debt

I wonder how much debt football fans have accumulated, all in the name of sport - and how many children will now ‘go without’ as a result?

Was it really worth it?

Name and address supplied