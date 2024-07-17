A YORK firm says its full-year revenues will be 52% higher in 2024 than last year.
In a trading update, Abingdon Health reported strong commercial progress across all divisions with unaudited revenues in the year to June 30 of £6.1m. Second-half revenues were notably strong – up 55% in first-half revenues, and up 27% on the second half of 2023.
The firm, which specialises in lateral flow tests, has launched three Boots own-brand tests, for vitamin D, iron and a saliva pregnancy test.
Its contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) division earned £5.5m of the overall total.
RECOMMENDED READING
Chief executive Chris Yates said: “We are pleased to report another year of growing revenue performance with FY 2024 revenues 52% ahead of FY 2023. We were particularly pleased to achieve positive cashflow in Q4 2024.“Our key focus is to build a focused, high quality, sustainable, profitable business and we are making great strides towards this.
“We believe with our lateral flow focus, our comprehensive CDMO service proposition and growing self-test distribution platform that we are well placed to deliver further revenue growth in FY 2025 and beyond.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here