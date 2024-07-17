Immediately all the Ed Milibands of this realm rise up in a sperm of froth spreading fear amongst local residents.

This brings to mind one salient question - where in the world where fracking has taken place have there been any life threatening incidents affecting humans, or any substantial damage to the environment?

The only change of any consequence have been a definite reduction in energy costs for everyone where fracking occurred.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby