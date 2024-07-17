WOLDS-based Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil is partnering with HOPING (Helping Other People In Need Group) York Street Kitchen, aiming to raise more than £5,000 for the charity, which prepares and distributes meals for people in food poverty.
Some 35p from the sale of each bottle of Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s Lemon & Caper Dressing will benefit the charity, which is staffed entirely by volunteers. It provides around 300 two-course meals each Sunday to 70 to 100+ diners and also delivers food parcels to struggling families mid-week.
Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s Jason Thompson developed the new product.“Our Lemon & Caper Dressing is packed with zesty flavour and has a subtle sweetness. It’s perfect for pairing with grilled fish, roasted vegetables and of course drizzling over salads.
He said: “It’s a delicious and versatile dressing that is raising vital funds for a deserving cause - a real win, win.”
Jayne Venables, HOPING Trustee, said: “Our volunteers are delighted to serve Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s Lemon and Caper dressing at our street kitchen this summer. Its zesty flavour is a treat for our diners, and we are thrilled and thankful that YRO is generously donating 35p per bottle sold to help us address food poverty.”
Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil’s Lemon & Caper Dressing is one of a range of seven flavoured dressings made from cold-pressed extra-virgin rapeseed oil that is pressed, blended, bottled and labelled on the family farm in Thixendale. It costs £4.00 and is available to buy through selected independent retailers and online at www.yorkshirerapeseedoil.co.uk.
HOPING was established in 2017 and became a registered charity in July 2023. It is a team of people who cook wholesome and tasty food outside King’s Manor in York every Sunday afternoon.
Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil was established in 2008 by Adam and Jennie Palmer on their farm in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds. They produce a range of oils, dressings and mayonnaise based on their award-winning cold-pressed rapeseed oil.
