Jessica Thomas, from Norton, was born with an atrioventricular septal defect (AVSD), which is a hole in the top and bottom chambers of her heart.

The 13-year-old has since gone on to enjoy a wide range of dance from ballet and tap and to musical theatre and street - attending over a dozen classes a week.

She now has twice yearly scans to an outreach clinic of the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit in York, but is clearly doing great.

Jessica’s mum Katrina, said: “We found out about Jessica’s heart defect at the 12-week scan.

"Initially they thought she might have Down Syndrome but this turned out not to be the case and at around 20 weeks we found out Jessica had a heart defect."

Katrina added: "It was a worrying pregnancy but other than being small she did remarkably well.

"Unfortunately after a few months they were worried that Jessica wasn't thriving and pulled her surgery forward. Initially it was planned that she would have the surgery at around 18 months but instead she had it just before six months old.

"We remained positive and the eight-hour surgery went ahead. That was a long day."

Katrina said that due to Jessica’s heart defect she enrolled her in the Norton-based dance school, Dance Expression, aged the age of three.

"This was purely as I thought it would keep her fit, but she had a big love for it and soon one class turned into two, two into three and now she is there doing 13 classes a week.

"From ballet, tap and contemporary to musical theatre and street she loves them all. Jessica says her heart scar makes her unique, it shows strength and a determination for life.”

The family have been helped by the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) which supports the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit (LCHU) as a world-class centre of excellence - by providing the funding and resources needed to care for a patient's heart, mind, family and future. The LCHU itself is supported by 19 local hospitals with outreach clinics across the region.

Andy McNally, CHSF’s Head of Marketing said: “We have loved hearing about Jessica’s active lifestyle, and her amazing weekly dance schedule. Stories like this are really inspiring for young heart patients and their families to hear, and testament to the skill and dedication of the team at the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.”

Jessica said: “CHSF have helped me live a full and exciting life. My surgery has meant I can now do 13 dance classes a week. I go for two yearly scans to make sure all is well.”

CHSF are wholly funded by public donations, and because of public donations the LCHU are able to give optimal treatment to 17,000 babies, children, teenagers and adults living with congenital heart disease each year.

Around 1 in 125 babies are born with a congenital heart defect, and CHSF provide life-saving medical equipment for the LCHU, parent accommodation for families, and essential ward resources. They also provide emotional, practical and financial support for heart families and fund staff training, scientific research and new clinical roles.

To find out more about CHSF, visit www.chsf.org.uk