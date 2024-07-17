Far too many sound but unlisted buildings making a contribution to York’s character have been swept away on false grounds of structural instability, over expensive upgrading or impractical remodelling.

These excuses are often spurious.

Two instances in Piccadilly are examples of clearance not because existing structures were unsuitable for conversion but because there was a determination to replace them with something else.

Reynard’s Garage was not beyond economic repair and Yorkshire Air Museum offered to restore the former Tram Shed to its Art Deco glory to create an aviation-themed visitor attraction.

But no, it had to go; then completely alien shipping containers appeared. Said to be for three years but they still blight the conservation area.

Next door, Swinson House was incredibly strong with a floor plan entirely suited to conversion but was demolished simply to allow a much bigger building on a cramped site.

The Local Planning Authority should have known better.

It wasn’t always like this.

In 1979 I had an application to brick up windows on an unlisted but valued Victorian warehouse on Dixon Lane. The planners were rightly particular about the detailing, bricks to be used and mortar pointing.

But that Victorian treasure has long gone, along with with every other pre-1947 building in that part of the conservation area.

Matthew Laverack, Architect, Lord Mayors Walk