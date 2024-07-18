If you said to me in 2020, when we started making strategic moves for the city’s anti-racism mission that we will be in a historic position in 2024, I’d say, you must be living in La La land. Don’t get me wrong, I am an optimist and I view the glass half full on everything I do, but I also understand the difficult realities of tackling racial issues, especially in the city of York surrounded by walls that some say are to keep foreigners away, abstractly speaking. In spite of the challenges, we did it! We have entered the phase of implementing the anti-racist action-plan with our partners and stakeholders.

Last year, city councillors unanimously approved IERUK’s long-term anti-racism and inclusion strategy which outlined 87 anti-racist actions to address the disproportionate levels of racism in various sectors. Last month, in June the first anti-racism task force took place where IERUK welcomed its stakeholders to commence the implementation of the action-plans. I cannot begin to describe the pride we felt.

We were proud of our stakeholders for their courage to join forces to execute the actions which are urgently needed. We were proud of the team of volunteers who tirelessly worked to make sure we achieved this historic achievement, and we continue to be immensely proud of our allies who without their support and commitment, IERUK would not be here.

Allies like Julie Fern who initiated the idea of the motion to make York an anti-racist city. The Imam of York in 2021 who spoke at the council meeting favouring the anti-racism motion. The passionate Cllr Pete Kilbane and his colleagues and the council’s Director of Communities, Pauline Stuchfield, and her team.

These allies and many more are white people. I give out the shout-outs because we will never be able to achieve the momentous and progressive success, we are achieving to make York an anti-racist city without our allies.

I also describe their ethnicities because often, I am asked the question, 'I am not a black person, but can I volunteer?' A question that produces frustration because it should never matter what your race is to speak up and work towards addressing any form of discrimination that you witness; it should never matter! So, whatever your ethnicity, nationality or race, anti-racism is you believing that racism exists which is deeply affecting people from a different race, and as a result, you are committed in any way you can to eliminate and reduce the impact it has on people.

Following the successful anti-racism task force meeting in June, the next steps are to prioritise the action-plans and identify quick-wins which once implemented, the hope is to see results and evidence of breaking down the structural barriers that have been negatively and unfairly impacting those from ethnic and marginalised communicates.

I cannot believe a group of selfless volunteers have pushed the needle forward to be in a position where we are implementing actions. When they say, actions speak louder than words, IERUK has proven to be just that. The focus has always been to employ strategic and collaborative approaches and using data and lived experienced stories to demonstrate the urgency to take actions.

We are problem-solvers, and I am proud to be part of creating change for the next generation and for those not yet born.