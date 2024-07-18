Streets between Haxby Road and Monkgate was sealed off in 2020, with a variety of closures in place to prevent traffic cutting-through.

Traffic that had used The Groves was forced to use the adjacent Lord Mayor's Walk.

The council is holding a transport meeting on Friday, July 19, in which it will discuss a petition calling for The Groves to reopen.

The e-petition was first presented to the council in April this year - with 19 signatures. However, the council said the recommendation is to decline the petition.

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning at City of York Council, said: "We have received a petition to reopen the groves, which has been signed by 19 people.

"As per our processes, we have set out options for the executive member in response to the petition.

"The officer recommendation is to acknowledge the concerns, but decline the request to open the roads."

Mr Gilchrist added that, as an officer, he has set out options for the executive member for transport - Cllr Ravilious - to respond to.

These options are: to acknowledge the concerns but decline the request or accept the request to reopen the roads which were closed to through travel.

Mr Gilchrist said an option for Cllr Ravilious could be to ask officers to review the low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) scheme, which brought in the original closures.

Mr Gilchrist's report added: "Local people said that they wanted better air quality, less and slower traffic and the chance to build on the existing sense of community for the area.

"Streets which are less congested and less car-dominated can lead to improved road safety, better air quality, more walking and cycling and improved health and wellbeing.

"Reduced traffic and congestion on the streets may also lead to more social interaction, more community activities and less isolation, as people feel safer and more confident being out and about in the area."

Found elsewhere in the report, published ahead of Friday's meeting, the council said their new wider local transport strategy includes "similar principles" to those seen in The Groves.

Adding that they are "aiming to provide safe streets for walking and cycling, and encouraging people to use sustainable modes of transport where possible."