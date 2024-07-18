THE long-awaited summer holiday break from work. We dream of it for months, meticulously plan itineraries (or glorious escapes from them!), and eagerly pack our bags for sun-drenched beaches, countryside retreats, or even plan the simple joy of a staycation. However, we frequently allow something to encroach on our time off – the lingering shadow of work. A recent survey suggests nearly half of us admit to checking work emails while away, and a staggering third even respond!

While a quick glance might seem insignificant, it can be a sign of the fact that many of us struggle to truly switch off. This constant connection to the office can leave us feeling stressed, burnt out, and ultimately steals the very relaxation we crave and need. But why do we do it? Fear of falling behind, the illusion of indispensability, or simply the ingrained habit of being 'always on' can all play their part.

The reality is, taking a proper break isn't a luxury; it's a necessity for our mental and physical well-being. It allows us to recharge, return with fresh perspectives, and ultimately be more productive in the long run. So, how can we break free from this "holiday hustle" cycle and reclaim our well-deserved downtime?

The first step is establishing healthy boundaries. Let colleagues know you'll have limited access to emails and set a clear out-of-office reply. This way, expectations are managed, and you can truly disconnect without guilt. Think of it as a gift to yourself and your colleagues – a chance to truly focus on the task at hand, be it work or relaxation.

Let's be honest, the fear of missing out (FOMO) at work can be a real concern. Here are a couple of things I recommend:

• Clear the Decks Before You Go: Delegate tasks, tie up loose ends, and ensure colleagues know who to contact for urgent matters. This will minimise the need for you to check in while away.

• Schedule a Post-Holiday Catch-Up: Briefly discuss any critical updates upon your return. This allows you to ease back in gradually without feeling overwhelmed.

Think of your holiday as an investment – an investment in yourself, your relationships, and your overall wellbeing. By truly disconnecting, you'll return feeling refreshed, recharged, and ready to tackle the world with renewed enthusiasm. Remember, taking a break isn't a sign of weakness; it's a sign of strength and self-care. It's a commitment to a more balanced, fulfilling life, both inside and outside the workplace.

Martin Furber is a therapist. Contact: wellbeing@martinfurber.com.

Please note: If you feel you are in a mental health crisis or emergency and may be in danger of causing harm to yourself or others then please contact your GP, go to A&E, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258.