Little Bird Markets are returning to Acomb this weekend for another market.

The last edition of the market saw a high number of visitors browsing 30 stalls at the artisan event.

Little Bird Markets say they aim to provide visitors with a "unique outdoor shopping experience" where they can purchase goods from their local makers and creators.

Little Bird owner Jackie Crozier said she works to support small businesses and provide outdoor shopping opportunities for local communities across North Yorkshire.

She said: "I love to provide the stall holders with the chance to promote their business and sell their amazing products.

The market first came to Acomb on March 16 (Image: Stephen Lewis)

"Each stall is different and that’s what makes the markets so unique. Many of the products are one of a kind that you wouldn’t get in any shops."

Sarah Jane, who trades at Acomb Market, added: "I’m so excited to be trading again at Acomb this Saturday.

"It is one of my favourite markets and has such a lovely vibe. The people of Acomb are awesome."

The market will take place on Saturday, July 20, from 10am until 3pm. The Artisan Market will also appear in Easingwold on Saturday, July 20, from 9am until 2pm.

For further information on Little Bird Artisan Markets, or how to book a stall at one of their events you can email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk or visit www.littlebirdmade.com.