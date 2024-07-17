The county’s police say they are searching for a teenage girl who is missing from Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Chloe, 15, was last seen on the afternoon of Monday ( July 15). She may have travelled to Leeds or York by train.

A police spokesman said: “When she left, she was wearing a beige furry coat, a two-piece cream gym set, black socks and black Crocs shoes.

“If you see her, please call North Yorkshire Police straight away. Dial 999 with an immediate sighting, or 101 to pass information. Please quote reference number 12240126092.”