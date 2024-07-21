Buster was brought to the York RSPCA'S animal home off Landing Lane when his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him.

Staff at the animal home describe the young dog as a 'lovely boy' and 'cheeky chappie'.

"Buster is a young, active and happy-go-lucky kind of guy who just lives life to the max," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"He is looking for a family who is after a cheeky chappie kind of dog.

"He has the most amazing smile and can make you smile no matter what kind of day you are having."

Buster could do with some further training, as he 'can get a little over excited and forget his manners', the staff member said.

"But he will make an ideal addition to a family who are interested in training and helping him learn new things.

"Buster is sociable with other dogs but soon looses interest and is happy to do his own thing.

"He will make the family lucky enough to adopt him a really wonderful friend."

The RSPCA describes Buster as a 'bright spark' who loves food and treats but needs teaching that it is OK to be alone.

He will need to be the only dog in an adult-only home.

To find out more about Buster, or to see what other animals like him are available for adoption from the York animal home at the moment, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.