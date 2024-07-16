Donna Collis’ exhibition, ‘Memories’, takes place between July 28 and August 24 at City Screen in Coney Street and draws inspiration from dad Jim Collis, the footballer, cricketer and football manager, latterly known for his eponymous chippy in Heworth.

Sadly, Jim died in January this year after a six-year battle with dementia.

Donna said: “During my visits with Dad, we talked about his love of Whitby, where he was born, my childhood memories and his all-time passions of football and cricket.

“He was a very well-known character in York, people either knew him through his love of sport, his fish and chip shop, and his love of a friendly chat – he was larger than life.”

Midsummers Dream by Donna Collis (Image: Supplied)

Jim’s sporting success, both as player and manager or coach, featured in the pages of The Press over many years.

Jim also played professional football for Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town.

He moved to York when he was 15 and played for local teams in York, starting out as a teenager for Rowntrees in 1951.

In the early nineties he managed Rowntree FC to prolific success and in the following decade was in charge of Tadcaster Albion.

One letter writer to the Press thought he would have been a boost to the Minstermen in the Football League.

He represented Heworth Cricket Club and Huntington, where in 1969, as opening fast bowler he skittled an entire team out at a cost of just 18 runs and was given a place in the side’s hall of fame.

Sunnyside Walk (Robin Hood's Bay) by Donna Collis (Image: Supplied)

Self-taught artist Donna said: “This exhibition ‘Memories’ is a dedication to my late father and his love and desires to always revisit the Yorkshire coast, the many trips across the North Yorkshire moors, Hutton-le-Hole, Thornton-le-Dale to name a few.

“I have painted many local scenes remembering fond times.

“All paintings on show have been painted since my dad died.”

Donna said that in her teenage years, Jim would sell her studies of York Minster and other attractions to tourists, saying ‘he was as proud of me as I was of him’.

She said: “This illness robs you of your precious memories, hence I started immediately working on a tribute to my late father and my first painting was called Jims (Whitby) Harbour.

“I worked on recreating the harbour scene through my childhood memories, all the time remembering his tales of Count Dracula and the fishing boats kept there.”

Merchandise and paintings will be on sale. 20 per cent of all sales will be donated to Dementia Forward. Donna Collis will be on site on July 28 from 7.30pm.