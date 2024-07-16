The 200-year-old company, which has offices in York, Selby, Malton and Pickering, employing 100 staff, has just taken on three to its commercial property division and two to its disputes resolution team, which it believes will make a significant impact.

Richard Wrightson and Kirsty Fairbairn join as new legal advisors within the company commercial team. Richard brings nearly a decade of expertise, serving a diverse clientele ranging from global corporations to individual entrepreneurs.

Kirsty, with her extensive ten-year tenure at both global and regional law firms, is well-versed in a myriad of commercial legalities, including share and asset transactions, business terms drafting, and partnership agreements.

Joining them is Emily Darke, who, after completing her traineeship with the firm, has qualified as a solicitor and is now specialising in commercial and agricultural property law.

The firm is currently nurturing 13 trainee solicitors. Jason McLeod and Alice Higham, the newest additions since May 2024, are currently immersed in their inaugural assignment within the Dispute Resolution team.

They work with three seasoned solicitors to provide a range of legal services to individuals and businesses, encompassing commercial and agricultural disputes, director/business partner disagreements, property litigation, debt recovery, employment law, and mediation services.

The move comes as Crombie Wilkinson Solicitors has launched ‘Our Promise’.

Managing Director Duncan Morter said: “This initiative encapsulates three pivotal benefits for both individual and business clients, featuring ‘The Platform’ - a proactive tool designed to pre-emptively safeguard our clients from potential issues and complications.

“It exemplifies our proactive approach to mitigating the risks faced by individuals, businesses, and their owners. ‘The Platform’ is instrumental in helping our clients circumvent disruptions, delays, and the associated stress and expenses. By engaging with our clients, we aim to fortify their key documents and ensure the completion of any essential paperwork.”