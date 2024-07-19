Jack Ashton, one of the stars of the BBC’s hit TV series Call the Midwife, has joined the cast of York Theatre Royal’s production of Little Women.

While Jack is best known for his Call the Midwife role as the Rev Tom Hereward, he has also featured in other TV dramas such as ITV’s Endeavour and hit soap Waterloo Road. Last year he joined the cast of Radio 4’s The Archers as Harry Chilcott.

In the production of Little Women, Jack is set to play two roles, John Brooke and Professor Baer - love interests for Meg and Jo.

The show is set to open the theatre’s autumn season from September 21 to October 12.

Juliet Forster, creative director at York Theatre Royal, said: “We are thrilled to be staging an adaptation of such a much-loved classic. Louisa May Alcott’s story of Jo and her sisters finding their way in the world is so relatable to modern audiences and Anne-Marie Casey’s brilliant adaptation really brings to life the wonderful characters.”

Playing matriarch Marmee March is Yorkshire actress Kate Hampson who returns to York Theatre Royal after taking the title role in the community production The Coppergate Woman in 2022. She has also featured in ITV's The Bay.

Kate Hampson and Jack Ashton, stars of the York Theatre Royal's production of Little Women (Image: Provided)

Freya Parks, who recently starred in the BBC TV series This Town and ITV detective drama Grace, plays headstrong Jo March with Ainy Medina (Meg), Helen Chong (Amy) and Laura Soper (Beth) as her sisters.

Laura is a former member of York Theatre Royal Youth Theatre who previously appeared on the theatre’s main stage in Swallows and Amazons and Hetty Feather.

Completing the cast are Nikhil Singh Rai (Laurie) and Caroline Gruber (Aunt March), previously seen in The Machine Stops in York Theatre Royal Studio.

Little Women will be on at the York Theatre Royal from September 21 to October 12 with tickets available through the box office or website.