A MAN has been attacked with a bottle in a race hate incident in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said they are investigating an assault and a racially-motivated public order offence which they say happened in Scarborough at 3.45pm on Sunday, June 30.
A police spokesman said: "It is reported that the victim was verbally abused and the suspect attempted to assault him with a bottle.
"The male suspect was in the company of another man and a woman, who had followed the victim from the direction of town into the wooded area between Valley Bridge and Tesco.
"Do you have any information which could assist with the investigation? Were you in the area? Did you see or hear anything?"
If you can help, please contact the Force Control Room by calling 101 and using option 4.
Alternatively, you can give anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240117315.
