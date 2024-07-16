The Aptamer Group has reported success with trials using its Optimer binder biotechnology in trials with Unilever.

For two years the pair have worked on developing new products to treat body odour.

Tests have shown positive results, leading the Aptamer Group to submit a patent on March 28 to help protect its intellectual property.

Work to test the Optimer binders is ongoing in Unilever’s labs. Unilever plans to conduct on-person functionality studies in the second half of 2024.

The global deodorant market alone was valued at $25.6 billion in 2023, with Unilever being the market leader as the largest antiperspirant and deodorant manufacturer in the world.

It is anticipated that this project will be completed over the next two years, and if successful, could result in Aptamer licensing the Optimer binders to Unilever.

Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Technical Officer of Aptamer Group, said: “The early success we have seen to date in evaluating our Optimers that aim to treat malodour has been promising. We are excited to support our partners at Unilever in advancing these binders to the next stage of development with on-person functionality studies.

“Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) like personal care products can progress to market more rapidly than diagnostics or therapeutic products. Optimers offer advantages such as stability, shelf life and consistent manufacturability, making them ideal molecules for FMCG / cosmetic applications.

“If the Optimer binders continue to progress through the testing and manufacturing stages in Unilever’s hands, then we anticipate the completion of this project within two years.”

The news comes as the Aptamer Group also reported higher sales in a trading update for the year until Jun 30.

After funding problems hit consumer confidence last summer, forcing the firm to step up sales initiatives, this led to higher revenues.

In the final quarter of the financial year, the company won £0.98m worth of orders, which resulted in a total of £1.8m in signed orders currently being processed or awaiting processing in the laboratory.

Furthermore, the company reported a current pipeline of advanced sales negotiations worth £2.1m.

“Consequently, Aptamer Group is well positioned moving into the new financial year, with ongoing work progressing through the lab and a robust sales pipeline,” the update added.