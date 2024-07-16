Queens Staith Leisure seeks to demolish Wilberforce House on North Moor Road, Huntington.

Similar plans were refused by City of York Council in December 2022, with planning officers saying the Strensall-based company did not submit enough information on how it would undertake the work.

The latest application contains several reports, adding that York Landscapes Ltd will be the principal contractor.

The application said the empty office space was previously used by the Wilberforce Trust, a charity which has helped those with visual and hearing impairments since 1833.

The application said, if demolition was approved the building would be “taken down carefully with specialist machinery and by hand by specially trained operative's. Demolition & Construction waste can be a valuable commodity and will be Recycled wherever possible. “

In addition: “The site will be left fully cleared and level.”

The work, expected to be carried out in September, would be undertaken from 8am to 6pm weekdays, 8am-1pm Saturdays, with no work on Sundays and public holidays.

In August 2022, despite the premises being empty, plans for housing on the site were refused at appeal due to the loss of employment land.