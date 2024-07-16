North Yorkshire author and honorary member of NSPCC Council Christina Gabbitas said 10-year-old Kade Hearn remembered what was discussed in her session held at Oasis Parkwood Academy while he was walking to school.

The Selby author and educator says she was invited by Kade's school Phoenix Park Academy Scunthorpe to speak to students in Year 5 and 6 about grooming and the serious consequences of carrying knives, utilising her story.

“As soon as I saw the knife, I remembered what Christina had showed and discussed with us in the lesson,” said Kade.

The knife Kade found (Image: Supplied)

Christina said the knife was behind an electricity box in the street, and Kade stopped his twin sister from touching it in case she hurt herself or interfered with its fingerprints.

"Kade rang both of his parents, who in turn called the police, sending photos of it from his phone, he didn’t want to leave it unguarded until the police came," said Christina.

“Its very rewarding to learn that my writing is having a positive impact. I’m a big believer in the power of storytelling for delivering important and educational messages. More emphasis on early intervention education is needed and I hope that the incoming government don’t overlook this. Prevention is key.”

Kade Hearn remembered what was discussed when he found the Zombie knife (Image: Supplied)

Following the session, the school decided to purchase copies of the No More Knives or County Lines story by Christina to help reinforce the impact of her message.

After the visit, Cynthia Marie Hearne, Kade's mum, reached out to Christina to express her gratitude.

She said that thanks to Christina's educational visit, Kade remembered the important lessons discussed during the session. In a message posted on social media, Cynthia thanked Christina for her work at Oasis Parkwood Academy in Scunthorpe. She mentioned how Kade, following the visit, encountered a zombie knife but remembered the dangers of knives and acted responsibly. Humberside Police commended Kade for his actions. As a result, Kade is now a finalist for the Radio Humberside Make a Difference Bravery Award.

Cynthia said: “I wanted to reach out to Christina to let her know that her work is invaluable, and I’m pleased that my wanna be policeman son is making the right choices with the education he had been provided. We are beyond proud but it takes a village.”

Cynthia emphasized the significance of Christina's work in a community where child exploitation is a real concern. She expressed her pride in Kade for making the right choices and absorbing the valuable education provided. Cynthia highlighted the importance of a collective effort in guiding and supporting children to make positive decisions.