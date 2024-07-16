Macmillan and NHS plans would see the current unit, on the York Hospital estate in Wigginton Road, Clifton, partially demolished and expanded to provide a combined treatment centre for patients.

Plans stated that the existing unit was unable to cope with future increases in demand making it no longer fit for purpose.

The hospital’s Cancer Wellbeing and Support Service helps patients living with a cancer diagnosis and their families and friends.

The existing entrance to the York Cancer Care Unit at York Hospital, Wigginton Road. Picture: NHS/Macmillan/York Council planning portal

Feasibility studies done during the drawing up of the plans showed the current centre was underused and there were issues with its layout and entrance.

The plans drawn up by York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Macmillan would see different cancer services brought together into one unit.

The existing care centre’s lobby would be demolished and it would be extended within the building’s undercroft.

Headroom in the undercroft is currently limited and it is dark and lit by fluorescent lighting.

The undercroft would be landscaped to help create a more welcoming entrance.

The private garden attached to the unit would also be re-landscaped and fitted with a quiet pod.

The York Cancer Care Unit (highlighted in red) within the wider site of York Hospital, Wigginton Road. Picture: NHS/Macmillan/York Council planning portal

The unit’s reception would be refurbished with an information zone, seating and views out onto the garden.

Therapy spaces would also be located in a quieter part of the building and have direct access to the garden.

The plans propose appointing a local artist to decorate the interior of the building.

Plans stated: “The proposed extension to the existing hospital represents a significant opportunity to improve services for patients.

“The design for the new Cancer Centre has been developed to enable York Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to offer better facilities for patients as they manage their own cancer journey.”