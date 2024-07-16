The Daily Mail released its latest property findings, with a little help from estate agents and property experts to narrow down the top 30 streets – who knows, your dream home might be on one of them.

The publisher wrote about its latest findings: “How do you decide what is a 'good' street to live on? It's not as simple as it sounds. You may want to be near a pub. Yet you don't want to be so close that you hear disturbances at night. A restaurant would be good. But you don't want to smell cooking all day and night. You'd like access to green space. But perhaps you don't want to be isolated in the wilds of the countryside. You want friendly neighbours. But you don't want them to be too intrusive.”

To establish the hottest places to live right now, the Daily Mail “consulted tried-and-trusted estate agents and property experts across the country” to gather the “ultimate guide” to Britain's best streets, with budgets to suit everyone.

Daily Mail added: “They found the test of a good street is to simply visit it and ask yourself if you could imagine living there? Would you be happy there?”

2 Harrogate and York streets among top 30 in Britain

If you’re looking to move house or buy your first ever property, you might want to check out Bootham in York.

This popular street, with an average house price of £325,000 was praised for having a mixture of “elegant” Georgian and Victorian homes.

Plus, the Daily Mail said shops, restaurants and bars of the city are all within “easy” walking distance for residents to make the most of.

Elsewhere in the county, it may have an average house price of £1.5million but Duchy Road in Harrogate has been highlighted as one of the best streets to live on right now.

The Daily Mail explained: “Flanked by the prestigious Brankenfield School, Harrogate Ladies College and the Grade I Listed St Wilfred's Church, homes on Duchy Road are either multi-million pound properties standing in expansive grounds or luxury apartments in converted period buildings.”

For those who love to support their local high street (and who have a sweet tooth), the town centre, home to the iconic Betty's Tea Rooms is only a "short" walk away.