North Yorkshrie Police say the dangers posed to children outside schools are being highlighted under their Operation Traffic – a summer campaign supported by North Yorkshire Council and with pupils taking part.

There will be police road safety patrols at more than 20 primary and secondary schools in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Boroughbridge, as well as surrounding villages this week.

Officers will be outside schools to take enforcement action against dangerous parking, illegal mobile phone use and speeding, as well as being on the lookout for other motoring offences.

They will be working with children from the schools to educate drivers about the potentially devastaing consequences of not adhering to the Highway Code.

During visits on the first day of the campaign on Monday (July 15) officers met children at Scotton Lingerfield Primary, who helped keep an eye on traffic outside their school and got chance to sit in a police car.

Pupils at Scotton Lingerfield Primary School help Insp Holly Nicholls and her team with their patrols (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

There is also a competition being run alongside the operation with participating schools submitting designs for a road safety sign that will be printed for display outside our schools.

The joint response by North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Council follows concerns from parents and the community about bad driving and illegal parking near schools.

Insp Holly Nicholls, of Harrogate outer neighbourhood policing team, said: “The danger posed by bad driving and illegal parking in areas used by lots of children should be obvious to everyone.

“However, we still encounter drivers who think the rules don’t apply to them and are willing to risk the safety of children, staff and parents just so they can save a few seconds on their journey.

“Sadly, as police officers we see the consequences of these decisions, which can be lifechanging or even fatal.

“So by proactively targeting motoring offences, and by working with schools to raise the profile of road safety, we aim to help children and adults make safer choices that reduce road casualties across North Yorkshire.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for road safety, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “We’re pleased to be working closely with North Yorkshire Police on this joint operation, which is part of a dedicated effort to improve road safety across the county.

“The operation comes in response to community concerns. It will include enforcement action where offences are identified, as well as education for young people, to help cut injuries and fatalities.

“We hope our efforts will help to make the school run safer for all.”

North Yorkshire Council’s member champion for road safety, Cllr Steve Watson, said: “Our children should be able to arrive and leave school in safety. Sadly, the actions of some motorists, be it through exceeding speed limits or parking irresponsibly, mean their lives can be put at risk.”

Insp Holly Nicholls on patrol (Image: North Yorkshire Police)