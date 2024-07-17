The plans would see a 19th Century Alliance House partially demolished and rebuilt and a former canteen torn down to make way for a new Maintenance Delivery Unit.

Network Rail’s plans stated the plans would see its existing facility relocated from Leeman Road to the disused buildings adjacent to its fleet maintenance Holgate Depot.

The plans would see the redevelopment of Alliance House which was built by the North Eastern Railway Company to build new passenger carriages in 1884.

North Eastern was one of Britain’s largest railway companies and its headquarters were in York.

Alliance House, at the old carriage works by York Station in York. Picture: Network Rail/York Council planning portal

The carriage works complex at Holgate was purpose-built to help meet demand as the railway network rapidly expanded in the late 19th Century.

Alliance House, which was used until the 1990s, would be demolished but its external façade would be retained according to the plans.

A new building for occupational health for Network Rail’s North East operation and maintenance workshops would be constructed within the historic facade of Alliance House.

It would also include messing facilities including changing rooms and a canteen for frontline staff.

The existing facades of the canteen building would be demolished and it would be used to store materials used for railway maintenance.

The rest of the site would be used to train Network Rail staff in rail maintenance.

It would also be used for parking for Network Rail’s fleet of 89 maintenance vans.

An impression showing how the new storage building on the site of the old carriage works canteen off Chancery Rise in York could look. Picture: Network Rail/York Council planning portal

Alliance House would serve as the base for a total of 445 office, clinical and frontline Network Rail staff following the development.

The former canteen building is currently derelict and part of it was recently demolished after its roof collapsed.

Plans stated that the retention of some of the exterior of Alliance House would help to preserve the parts of it which are of historic interest.

But they added the deterioration of the former canteen building meant it would have to be completely demolished and replaced with a new structure.

Network Rail’s existing Leeman Street depot sits on land currently earmarked for the York Central development.

Plans stated that the relocation of operations to the proposed new site would free up land for York Central.

The development is set to see up to 2,500 homes built along with office, retail and hospitality space on disused land at the back of York Station.

Plans stated that Network Rail’s development would see the site resume active use in keeping with its historic purpose.

They stated: “This project is critical for the release of land for the overall development of the York Central Masterplan.

“It will fully regenerate a disused site that is in a state of disrepair and provide a positive contribution to the local community.

“The project will ensure the site remains a critical part of the railway network by becoming a key strategic site for the maintenance of the modern railway.”