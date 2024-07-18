Readers cast their vote to nominate their top 10, with each business that made the cut being interviewed and setting out their stall for being named the Best Hairdresser or Barber 2024.

The Press has published the interviews both online and in print, giving readers a chance to look at the options and have their say.

Now, the votes are in.

The winning hairdresser is Bird House Hair & Beauty, in Gillygate.

Bird House Hair & Beauty have been named the winners (Image: Newsquest)

The York hair salon was only set up in October 2023, after Niki Scarce and colleague Holly Thompson had spent the past 20 years working together.

Speaking after receiving the news of their victory, Niki said: "Oh my, it's amazing.

"I'm absolutely thrilled, I'm both shocked and thrilled."

Niki explained that it was the first time that Bird House has received an award in its short life as a business.

When nominated, Niki told The Press: "We were pleasantly surprised and overjoyed that our amazing clients had taken the time to nominate us as we have only been open a short time.



"We feel as a team we have more than hair and beauty we can offer.

Niki Scarce, Bird House Hair & Beauty (Image: Bird House)

"We have worked really hard to create a space that’s warm, calming, personable but also professional.

"We love what we do here at Bird House and our diverse clientele."

Describing the work Bird House do, Niki added: "With extensive experience under our belts, we're not your average salon. Our skilled team has the expertise to bring out your best.

"We set high standards for the products we use because you deserve the best.

"Our top-quality products ensure that your hair and beauty treatments leave you feeling incredible.

"We're all about embracing the latest trends and techniques in the world of hair and beauty. When you choose us, you opt for a fresh, new, modern approach to hair and beauty."

She thanked all of the clients at Bird House, adding that they "couldn't do it without their support".