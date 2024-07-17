The Galeón Andalucía is arriving to Scarborough, and it will dock at North Wharf Quay at Scarborough Harbour, where it will be open for the public from July 17 to 22.

The Galeón Andalucía is a historical replica of the Spanish galleons that sailed through the world during the 16th to the 18th century.

The ship of 55 meters in length, six decks, is made of iroko and pine wood and almost a thousand square meters of sail area in its seven sails.

The Galeon Andalucia is coming to Scarborough from July 17 (Image: Supplied)

During it stay in Scarborough, public will be able to get on board, tour its five decks and learn about her details, how she sails, what life was like on board and the history of these ships.

Part of the experience is boarding a ship that today sails the seas of the world with a young crew, who have amazing experiences on their long voyages.

The floating museum has already sailed more than 55,000 nautical miles across oceans and seas around the world, visiting ports on four continents, such as Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, New York or Quebec.

It stopover in Scarborough is part of its 2024 tour, during which it is visiting various ports in Europe.

The public are recommended to book their tickets in advance at: tickets.velacuadra.es.