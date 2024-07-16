Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Support Unit were called to a “burglary in progress” report at a holiday rental property in the Bootham area at about 12.20am on Saturday (July 13), the force said.

A 29-year-old man from East Yorkshire was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

“It was established that the man had been staying at the property but couldn’t get in, so he tried to smash open the key safe and fire alarm glass,” a police spokesperson said.

“He was therefore arrested again for criminal damage, but he was later released without charge after the property owners would not support a prosecution.”