They were seen running away from the red car on the roundabout of Haxby Road and Burton Stone Lane at 11pm on Friday (July 12) – just under two hours after it was stolen from outside a house in Bellhouse Way, North Yorkshire Police said.

A police spokesperson said the force’s Firearms Support Unit saw the car being driven “erratically and at excessive speeds” in Burton Stone Lane and Haxby Road before crashing.

“The officers saw at least three people run from the car towards the Yearsley Swimming Pool car park,” they said.

“They gave chase on foot and were able to arrest them nearby, including one who was hiding under a parked car.”

The spokesperson said four men – aged 20, 17, 17 and 16 – were arrested and have all been released as the investigation continues.

They added that the owner of the car has been told about the arrests and the recovery of the vehicle.

Police urge anyone who saw the incident to call 101, select option four and quote reference number 12240124109.

Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.