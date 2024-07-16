Police have launched a stabbing investigation after a man was attacked by a group of youths in a York street and a knife was found nearby.
The York man in his 40s suffered a wound to his back after the attack in Grosvenor Terrace at about 2pm on Sunday (July 14), requiring stiches at hospital.
North Yorkshire Police said officers recovered a knife nearby.
The force’s Firearms Support Unit saw a group of youths running near Scarborough Bridge, a police spokesperson said.
They added that four youths were arrested in connection with the investigation and have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
Anyone with information about the attack is urged to email Lyn.Knight@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Lyn Knight.
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
