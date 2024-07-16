‘Overexposure’ – photographer James Rossdale’s book covering his training, freelancing in London, and the South East and encounters with royalty, famous and ordinary people – has been bought by East Riding Libraries to go out on loan.

James Rossdale with Hayley Clark, arts in libraries officer at East Riding Libraries (Image: Supplied)

James said: “It’s an autobiography, on my learning all the steps.

“It’s humorous, because most of my life has been.

“There’s a story which accompanies every image.”

James, who lives in Low Catton, said the book is not designed to educate, but takes a look at the life of an ordinary photographer, the people he has encountered, including the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret, as well as handling the more mundane exploits that many in the profession, as well as those outside it, will be able to recognise and enjoy.

Receiving the books in the Pocklington library, Hayley Clark, arts in libraries officer said: “It is very important for East Riding Libraries to support local authors.

“We’re really excited to have ‘Overexposure’ as part of the library collection.”