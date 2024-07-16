For the last 15 years, St Hilda’s Church of England Primary School in Ampleforth, has had no more than 36 pupils. It currently only has 13 children on the roll, and the school has seen a consistently low intake of new pupils in recent years.

A consultation was launched on March 1 following a request from the school’s governing board to glean the public’s views on the potential closure. The six-week consultation also included a public meeting.

The outcome of the consultation, which was discussed at North Yorkshire Council’s executive meeting on May 7, revealed there were 80 responses with the majority unsupportive of the proposed closure. However, several of the 80 respondents expressed the view that the school was not viable and that it should close.

Members decided to move ahead to the next stage of the closure proposals and statutory notices were published on May 22, providing an opportunity for representations to be made until June 19.

In a meeting of North Yorkshire Council’s executive today (Tuesday, July 16), a decision was made for the school to permanently close on August 31 and for its current catchment area to be divided between Husthwaite Church of England Primary School, Helmsley Community Primary School and Terrington Church of England Primary School.

The council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Village schools are an important part of the community and it’s heartbreaking and disappointing when a decision to close a school is made.

“Sadly, low pupil numbers can make it challenging for a school to operate within its budget as well as maintaining a high-quality provision, teaching and learning.”

“We have a responsibility to look into the quality and breadth of education to ensure every child in North Yorkshire has the best school experience.”