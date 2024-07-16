A person has been hit by a train on the York line, a rail firm said.
LNER said rail services have been disrupted after the incident which happened between York and Newcastle.
National Rail said disruption is expected between Newcastle and Darlington until 3pm.
A spokesperson for LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line, said: “It is with great sadness that we report that a person has been hit by a train between York and Newcastle.”
- The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.
