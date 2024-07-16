Jazmine, known as Jazz, arrived at the celebration in some style - her stunning green dress freely flowing over her horse as she rode confidently through the streets of Cottingham.

Jazz, a pupil at Market Weighton School, was attending the end-of-school-year celebration at Lazaats in Cottingham on Friday, June 28.

Jazz on her horse Fox arriving at her prom

Jazz is just one of many local teenagers who have been sending us photos of their proms this year.

Last week, we shared photos and the story of 16-year-old York schoolboy Jack Bradshaw who certainly made tracks for his school prom at York Racecourse in an unusual manner.

The Manor Academy schoolboy arrived for his school prom in the family tractor, driven by big brother Owen, aged 19.

And we've also shared photos of students from York High School (YHS) in Acomb celebrating the end of their GCSE exams with a prom held at Fairfield Manor in Shipton Road.

