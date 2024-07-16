The youngsters have spent the last year or so working with art and creative professionals to develop their own school projects.

Children from St George’s Primary, for example, teamed up with artist Louise Dwyer to design animal-themed jewellery.

Youngsters from Burton Green Primary, meanwhile, worked with Mud Pie Arts and Kelly Culver from the Grand Opera House on environment-themed art and drama activities.

Other projects have included dance, video and music.

It has all been co-ordinated by REACH, the York cultural education partnership, which has been able to use funding from the Arts Council and City of York Council to bring art, drama and creative activities to children in York who may not otherwise have the chance to them.

Tomorrow, following an afternoon in which children will meet York artists and creatives, they will be showcasing their projects to parents and other guests at the Barbican from 4.45pm onwards.

REACH chair Chris Edwards said giving young people the chance to experience and engage in art and creativity at a young age was vital.

“There’s evidence to show that if you don’t start accessing it in early years, you will never get access to it,” he said.